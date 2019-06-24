uCertify Wins Three Categories in 2019 SIIA Education Technology CODiE Awards

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, uCertify, a leading publisher of career and vocation training courses, was named the SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Winner in three categories:

Best Virtual Learning Solution Best Higher Education Learning Management Solution (LMS) Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies who produce the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

uCertify has won a total of 25 CODiE awards in the past six years in various categories for its products. Including the coveted Best Education Solution Award in 2015 and 2017.

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to uCertify and all our honorees!"

"It feels great that uCertify won 25 CODiE Awards in the past six years," said Manish Gupta, CEO of uCertify. "It feels even better that we won a CODiE for uCertify CREATE which was launched in 2019 itself and uCertify LEARN won important categories such as Virtual Learning and HigherEd LMS. I wish to thank our schools, instructors, and partners who have enabled us to achieve this distinction."

The winners were announced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Ed Tech Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the best overall Education Technology Solution.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is an honor as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges, including educators and administrators, whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, teaching and learning management platform for online, anywhere, anytime, competency-based learning. uCertify platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we "learn by doing" and interactivity is the key to effective learning using virtual environments. These environments encourage exploration and experimentation in a risk-free environment, resulting in better learning.

With over 400 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify provides this solution in a cloud-based, hassle-free hosted environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24/7 support. Learn more at www.uCertify.com/about.

