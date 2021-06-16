UCF Lake Nona Medical Center is the First Hospital in Central Florida to Offer Incisionless Brain Surgery as Advanced Treatment for Essential Tremor

UCF Lake Nona Medical Center offers incisionless treatment using focused ultrasound for patients with essential tremor. Tweet this

"For patients who qualify, MRI-guided focused ultrasound provides an incisionless treatment option, performed on an outpatient basis with short recovery time and often immediate results," said Dr. Nizam Razack, MD, JD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon at UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. "Not only are we the first hospital in Central Florida to offer focused ultrasound for essential tremor, we're also one of the very few centers nationally capable of providing the procedure. By expanding access to this treatment, we can help restore independence and provide relief for individuals suffering from debilitating tremors."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this procedure in 2016 as an alternative to deep brain stimulation. MRI-guided focused ultrasound benefits include:

Substantial and nearly instant reduction in hand tremors

Reduced risk of infection, as the outpatient procedure is incisionless

Quicker recovery time with patients returning to daily activities within days

"When we opened UCF Lake Nona Medical Center in March as the newest HCA Healthcare North Florida Division hospital, we made a commitment to the residents of Lake Nona and surrounding communities to not only increase access to excellent, patient-centered care in the region, but also to bring innovative technology, treatments and tools to Greater Orlando," said Wendy Brandon, CEO of UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. "The launch of our incisionless brain surgery program demonstrates that commitment. We are proud to bring this revolutionary procedure to Central Florida and look forward to the tremendous impact it will have on improving the lives of our patients."

Follow the story of Jen Stratton, one of the first patients to receive this procedure. Visit ucflakenonamedicalcenter.com for more information.

SOURCE UCF Lake Nona Medical Center