ucfunnel to provide server-side ad insertion feature for over-the-top service providers with Amazon Web Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ucfunnel, a global full-stack programmatic solution provider, is pleased to announce API integration between ucX and AWS Elemental MediaTailor to provide server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for over-the-top (OTT) service providers on Amazon Web Services (AWS). OTT service providers, video streaming vendors, Internet radio stations, and app developers with video content will be able to serve optimized ads to the targeted audience while maintaining friendly user experiences on the screen.

ucX, the ad exchange platform powered and developed by ucfunnel, has been serving up to 150 billion impressions monthly. It has fulfilled the needs for both media buyers and media to trade across the globe. By following a few easy steps, publishers can log in to ucX to onboard, manage, and optimize their yields across different devices. It also supports a variety of ad formats, including display, video, native, and audio.

AWS Elemental MediaTailor is a content personalization and monetization service that allows video providers to serve targeted ads to end users while maintaining broadcast quality-of-service in multiscreen video applications.

Through the API integration of ucX and MediaTailor, publishers with video content not only scale up monetization according to the global demand from ucfunnel, but also enhance user engagement from high-quality video content and ads for viewers across the globe and across a wide range of devices. The combination of dynamic ad placements using AWS Elemental MediaTailor leverages the value of available ad inventory and maximizes the ROI of media buyers and advertisers, therefore increasing the opportunity for ad campaigns to target more relevant users.

About ucfunnel

ucfunnel, a global full-stack programmatic solution provider, helps media and publishers to monetize their inventory by strategically partnering with global demand players from DSPs to media buyers. ucfunnel provides technical and business support to grow with our partners across devices and regions while optimizing current products and new product development. For more information, please visit https://www.ucfunnel.com .

