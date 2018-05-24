UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UCG Technologies (UCG), a global information technology services firm, has acquired Cincinnati-based Contract Guardian, Inc. a leader in automated contract management.

Contract Guardian provides a software as a service solution that enables healthcare and cross-industry organizations to manage large numbers of contracts. The system enables clients to easily store/retrieve contracts and verify that they meet regulatory guidelines, manage signatures, workflows, automatically track expirations, review contracts, and conduct risk assessments.

The regulatory requirements healthcare technology solutions must satisfy are some of the most demanding when compared with other industries. UCG brings a level of expertise in endpoint security, backup/disaster recovery, and cloud infrastructure that will serve as a point of differentiation from other contract management solution providers. Jim Kandrac, President of UCG, comments, "The foundation of our business is built on data protection. We recognize the importance of this in healthcare and are looking forward to leveraging our experience for healthcare and cross-industry clients."

The acquisition also provides significant expansion opportunity for UCG into the healthcare market, as healthcare comprises the majority of Contract Guardian's client base. UCG Regional Director Matt Paterini, PharmD brings his healthcare experience to the company and comments, "After working in health system administration, I have seen many contract management challenges firsthand. It is a unique advantage to be able to provide an offering that will solve regulatory challenges and provide cost efficiencies for healthcare organizations."

Furthermore, Matt's time with IBM Cloud will help bridge the gap between healthcare and IT. Jim Kandrac says, "Before joining UCG, Matt had responsibility for large healthcare accounts at IBM including health systems and pharmaceutical companies. That industry knowledge will be a strong value add for clients."

UCG has been a client and long-time business partner of Contract Guardian. It plans to invest in the acquired company to expand support, services, sales and marketing while continuing to build upon the firms' product development expertise. The Contract Guardian staff will continue to be based in Cincinnati

"This is an exciting time for Contract Guardian. We look forward to being a part of the UCG team in this next phase of our growth trajectory," said Thom Davidson, VP of Contract Guardian. "The synergies between our companies are very clear. This team will have the capability to solve the wide range of contract management challenges facing healthcare and cross-industry organizations in a way that meets stringent regulatory requirements." UCG currently has customers in 44 states, Canada, Chile, Argentina and the Caribbean.

About UCG Technologies

www.ucgtechnologies.com

Founded in 1987, UCG Technologies is a highly specialized Strategic Service Provider (SSP) of customized information technology products and services. These include VAULT400 Cloud Backup & Disaster Recovery as a Service, Enterprise Security Training, IBM POWER8 Systems, and now Contract Management Solutions.

About Contract Guardian, Inc.

www.contractguardian.com

Contract Guardian provides an intuitive, cost-effective contract management system that delivers enterprise functionality, while mirroring your processes and terminology. Contract Guardian can quickly be implemented to bring immediate visibility to business commitments and turn static data into actionable content. Customers see rapid and dramatic improvement in customer, employee and vendors interaction while reducing risk, maintaining compliance and streamlining operational efficiency.

Media contact:

Francine Ciaccia, VP Marketing

fciaccia@ucgtechnologies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucg-technologies-launches-into-healthcare-with-acquisition-of-contract-management-saas-provider-contract-guardian-inc-300653965.html

SOURCE UCG Technologies