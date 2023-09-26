UCHealth Plan Administrators joins Select Health-wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health-to provide more insurance options for employers

The agreement extends services to additional employers while continuing management of 17,000 members and 33 employer groups

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Health®, a nonprofit health plan serving more than 1 million members in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and soon in Colorado, today announced that UCHealth Plan Administrators, UCHealth's third-party administrator (TPA) of health benefits for self-funded employers is joining Select Health. The TPA, led by Select Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health, will be known as Simplified Benefits Administrators and represents an expanded partnership between Intermountain Health and UCHealth.

"For nearly 10 years, UCHealth Plan Administrators has served Colorado and Wyoming communities, building an impressive and successful business, while instilling trust in the companies it has served," said Curt Howell, market president of the Peaks Region for Select Health, which includes Colorado. "As Select Health continues its expansion into the state of Colorado, this new chapter will create further alignment with a large regional health plan and provide more insurance plan options for employers in the region, helping businesses and their employees reduce health care costs and see lower health insurance premiums."

Since 2014, UCHealth Plan Administrators has enabled employers in Colorado, Wyoming and other states to set up and manage their health benefit plans and reduce their expenses and employees' premiums. The 17,000 members who currently have plans through UCHealth's TPA will be seamlessly transitioned to Select Health beginning immediately. As part of Select Health, Simplified Benefits Administrators will continue to provide the same level of service that its customers have come to expect while leveraging a larger integrated network of providers and discounted care.

"We are truly excited about this transition and our ability to serve a larger region and offer a more comprehensive product range to our employers in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, as well as additional states," said Kathy A. Major, executive director and vice president of UCHealth Plan Administrators. "Harnessing the combined knowledge and experience of the organizations, we will collectively have the ability to deliver more diverse and expansive health benefits solution options."

Select Health will begin offering Medicare Advantage plans and individual and family health insurance plans on the Colorado exchange with an effective date of January 1, 2024. This is made possible through a partnership UCHealth and Intermountain Health launched in early 2023 in Colorado to bring new health insurance options to the state.

"The collaboration with UCHealth and now providing this TPA is part of Select Health's broader expansion plans in the market as it looks to better serve the entire Mountain West region with new plans, additional options, and seamless service," added Howell. "We are excited to bring a wide array of health plan capabilities and additional investments to current UCHealth Plan Administrator markets."

To learn more about Select Health, visit: selecthealth.org

About Select Health

Select Health® is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying healthcare for its more than 1 million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Deeply rooted in value-based care, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth.org.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 30,000 employees, 12 acute-care hospitals, and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming, and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.

