UChicago Medicine's new food hall delivers hospitality through inviting spaces and fresh dining options

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with partner HHP , University of Chicago Medicine's food hall at the Center for Care and Discovery (CCD) is celebrating its grand opening this month.

With ample space for unwinding, meeting up, and eating, the CCD Food Hall expands the hospital campus' dining options with two Chicago-based brands and a celebrity chef-founded eatery:

Sip of Hope Coffee : Locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, tea and pastries with 100% of proceeds supporting proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.

: Locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, tea and pastries with 100% of proceeds supporting proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. Burrito Beach: Scratch-made, award-winning dishes blending traditional Mexican street food with fresh California cuisine.

cuisine. Root & Sprig: Fast casual concept designed for healthcare communities offering inspired options from acclaimed chef and television host Tom Colicchio .

"We collected feedback from employees as we planned this project and our staff wanted us to prioritize offering a variety of healthy food options while also supporting small and local businesses," said Emily Chase, Chief Operating Officer for the University of Chicago Medicine Center.

The CCD Food Hall was created through a collaboration with healthcare amenities company HHP and an architecture and design team comprised of Chicago-based DAAM and San Francisco-based Figure. BOWA Construction completed the build.

"We wanted the design to accommodate patients and neighbors coming to the space to recharge, as well as hospital employees looking to connect with one other," said Elyse Agnello, Founding Principal of DAAM. "The timeless, natural palette provides a calm, inviting backdrop for both."

"The special thing about this project is that it brings three truly unique restaurants under one roof," said Dan Kodner, CEO & Founder of HHP. "Hospital communities deserve the same caliber of food, design and convenience on campus as they experience off campus, and we're grateful to all our partners for helping us make that happen."

About University of Chicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating to 1927, is a not-for-profit academic health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park. It has hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices throughout Chicago, its suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

About HHP

Founded in 2017, HHP is a healthcare amenities company that puts employees, patients and visitors first. Whether it's through locally roasted coffee, a delicious meal, or a thoughtful gift, HHP brings a human touch to healthcare settings. HHP partners with health systems, hospitals and academic medical centers nationwide to make healthcare more hospitable for all.

Media Contact:

Meg Finn

612-237-1837

SOURCE HHP