UCI Health Partners With Connexient To Connect Mobile Wayfinding With Epic's MyChart Appointment Scheduling

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient announced today an initiative with UCI Health in Orange County, Calif., to integrate the MediNav™ solution with the UCI Mobile app; a mobile app for patients powered by Epic's MyChart.

MediNav provides the world's most advanced turn-by-turn indoor navigation with popular features like Parking Planner, Find My Car and Meet Me. MyChart gives users access to lab results, appointment information, current medications, immunization history, and more on their mobile device.

Connexient's MediNav™ solution to be integrated with the UCI Mobile app; a mobile app for patients powered by Epic's MyChart

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve the patient experience," said Sriram Bharadwaj, senior director, applications, UCI Health Information Services. "Connexient's wayfinding technology enables us to build upon our digital platform while creating a seamless integration with our EMR system."

"We are thrilled to partner with UCI Health," said Mark Green, Connexient CEO and co-founder. "They will be one of Connexient's first clients to connect MediNav with MyChart. Sri Bharadwaj and his team are experts at utilizing digital technologies to improve operational efficiencies and patient experience."

About Connexient: Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides indoor mapping, navigation and location-based services for enterprises with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNavTM Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps hospitals and health care networks increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments, and improve HCAHPS scores.

About UCI Health:

UCI Health comprises the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. Patients can access UCI Health at primary and specialty care offices across Orange County and at its main campus, UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. The 417-bed acute care hospital provides tertiary and quaternary care, ambulatory and specialty medical clinics, and behavioral health and rehabilitation services. UCI Medical Center features Orange County's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and regional burn center. It is the primary teaching hospital for the UCI School of Medicine. UCI Health serves a region of nearly 4 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

* Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation

