UCI Medical Center's Newest Patient Unit Features Interactive Technology from SONIFI Health

The first of several patient experience focused technology upgrades planned for the hospital, a suite of technology from SONIFI Health in each of the new rooms provides patients a more connected care experience with access to personalized information powered by clinical system integrations.

Digital whiteboards in each of the patient rooms are integrated with Epic, the hospital's electronic health record provider, to keep patients and families informed with fully automated real-time updates about their specific condition, care team, care plan and other critical information.

EHR integrations with both the digital whiteboards and the in-room interactive televisions allow clinicians to access the most up-to-date patient information and to streamline their workflows, creating time for more meaningful patient interactions. The interactive TVs offer patients bedside access to personalized education, positive distraction, communication tools, and the ability to stream content from their mobile device to the TV through SONIFI's STAYCAST solution.

"Our needs quickly changed as the coronavirus spread," said Tara Kasmarek, Executive Director of Clinical Support Services for UCI Health. "SONIFI Health's timely and efficient cooperation helped us meet our immediate goal of opening this new unit, and will continue to help us with our long-term focus on patient experience and clinical quality."

"UCI Health has been a great healthcare partner for many years, and we were fully on board with assisting them during their COVID-19 response," said Roy Kosuge, General Manager of SONIFI Health. "We're honored to serve this renowned healthcare institution, and we look forward to collaborating with them as they provide the best quality care and services to patients, families, employees and communities in Southern California."

About UCI Health

UCI Health comprises the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. Patients can access UCI Health at primary and specialty care offices across Orange County and at its main campus, UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. The 417-bed acute care hospital provides tertiary and quaternary care, ambulatory and specialty medical clinics, and behavioral health and rehabilitation services. UCI Medical Center is also home to Orange County's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and regional burn center. It is the primary teaching hospital for the UCI School of Medicine. UCI Health serves a region of nearly 4 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers, digital displays and televisions to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

