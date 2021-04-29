UCI Urology Grand Opening of Multidisciplinary UCI Prostate Cancer Center: Care You Can Count On

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCI Urology has announced the grand opening of the UCI Comprehensive Prostate Cancer Center, a newly formed multidisciplinary clinic including prostate cancer experts from urology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic radiology, and pathology at UCI Health. All of these specialists collaborate with the common goal of providing the highest quality personalized cancer care in a unique comfortable environment.

A component of the new center was the recruitment of the newest member of the prostate cancer team, and one of the most experienced prostate cancer surgeons in the world, Dr. David Lee.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in American men. The new center is unique and provides patients with our robust experience with some of the most advanced technologies, unique screening services, and innovative treatments for patients with prostate cancer, including:

Active Surveillance

Brachytherapy

Calypso/Fiducial Seed Placement

Chemotherapy

Cryotherapy

Devices/Investigation Agents (available only by clinical trial)

ExactVu™ – World ' s First 29 Mhz Microultrasound

s First 29 Mhz Microultrasound High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) – EDAP TMS Focal One® / SONACARE MEDICAL Sonablate®

Hormone Therapy

Immunotherapy

MRI Guided – Robot-Assisted Artemis Fusion Prostate Needle Biopsy

NanoKnife

Radiation Therapy (IMRT/SBRT)

Robot-assisted Prostatectomy (Intuitive Da Vinci Surgical System)

SpaceOAR™ Hydrogel Placement

Transperineal Biopsy (MRI-Guided) / PrecisionPoint

The team of prostate cancer specialists at UCI Urology include Drs. Thomas Ahlering, Greg Gin, Cory Hugen, David Lee and Edward Uchio. By choosing these premier specialists at UCI Urology, you can be sure you are seeing prostate cancer doctors who are compassionate and experienced in selecting the best treatment or combination of treatments for your situation. They will guide you through the diagnostic and treatment process so that you understand your treatment options.

Our newest recruitment to the UCI Prostate Cancer Center team is Dr. David Lee. Dr. Lee graduated as part of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society from Loma Linda University School of Medicine. After completing his urology residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Dr. Lee completed a fellowship with Dr. Ralph V. Clayman and Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UCI Health, where he was part of one of the pioneering teams in robotic surgery.

Dr. Lee has distinguished himself as one of most experienced prostate cancer surgeons in the world. He established one of the first major robotic prostatectomy centers in the United States, has performed more than 6,300 cases, and published over 200 articles, abstracts, and book chapters in the field of minimally invasive urologic surgery. He has been recognized in Best Doctors in America, Castle Connelly Top Doctors and Top Docs in Philadelphia Magazine, and we are excited to add him to our team.

UCI Urology is one of the nation's top 25 programs and is at the forefront of research, providing patients with the best in innovative and less invasive urologic care. The department has a core mission to Discover new advances in healthcare, Teach tomorrow's medical professionals, and Heal patients with individualized care.

For additional information, please contact Christina Hwang at (888) 262-7792.

