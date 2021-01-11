UCLA Alumni Paul Bryzek Joins Mr. Tortilla as Technology Advisor.

Bryzek is an experienced technology leader, consultant, and developer with over 12 years' of experience in high-level strategy consulting to C-level leaders in fortune 500 companies. Bryzek has been instrumental in the technology development of companies such as: Kaiser, New York MTA, HSBC Mexico & Federal Treasury of Mexico, Duke Energy, Major Defense Contractors, and many more.

Bryzek comes from a successful family of tech entrepreneurs, and is a UCLA Alumni with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. His older brother Michael Bryzek was a co-founder of Gilt, and his father Janusz Bryzek revolutionized the MEMS industry.



"I am excited to be working with my entrepreneurial UCLA Bruins Anthony and Ron Alcazar to help manage and scale Mr. Tortilla's exponential growth. I am inspired by Mr. Tortilla's commitment to philanthropy and look forward to giving back to Los Angeles County's inner city youth through local non-profits, continuing our commitment as Bruins to public service in our local communities." said Bryzek.



Mr. Tortilla President Anthony Alcazar commented, "We are thrilled to have Paul join our team. His expertise and vast network will be a great asset to the company."



Wendy Pineda

Heli-Vision Consultants

[email protected]

Phone: (818) 322-3447

SOURCE Mr. Tortilla