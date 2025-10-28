UCLA Anderson's Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Named 2025 Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence

Representing decades of work and dedication by faculty, staff, students and supporters, the distinction recognizes entrepreneurship centers that have made remarkable advancements in key areas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harold and Pauline Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at UCLA Anderson School of Management has been recognized by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC) as the 2025 Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence.

"This award was created by Nasdaq in association with the GCEC for the purpose of recognizing the unique achievements and outstanding efforts of entrepreneurship centers across the world," said Holly DeArmond, executive director of the GCEC. "UCLA Anderson joins a prestigious list of Nasdaq winners who set the highest standard in our field. We are honored to recognize the Price Center with this well-deserved award."

The honor is bestowed upon entrepreneurship centers that have made remarkable advancements in the following areas: depth and breadth of program offerings; contribution to the advancement of entrepreneurship education (curriculum development and research); support of emerging ventures; community and campus collaborations (and their impact); and recognition as a leader in the entrepreneurship field.

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes the tremendous impact of our programs in educating and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Professor Olav Sorenson, faculty director of the Price Center and the Joseph Jacob Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies.

The award was presented on October 4, 2025, during an awards ceremony at the 2025 GCEC Conference hosted by the University of Calgary. The GCEC Conference brings together global entrepreneurship center leaders to advance and strengthen educational and experiential opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. The conference was attended by 500 participants representing more than 200 universities across 20 countries.

In presenting the award, Jeff Reid, founding director of Georgetown Entrepreneurship, said that "the Nasdaq award is the highest honor that a university entrepreneurship center can receive, and its recipients represent the best in entrepreneurial education worldwide."

Elaine Hagan ('91), associate dean of entrepreneurial initiatives at UCLA Anderson and executive director of the Price Center, accepted the award on behalf of the Price Center. "This award is the culmination of decades of hard work and dedication by our faculty, staff, students and supporters, and is particularly meaningful because it has been awarded by GCEC and our peers. We are extremely grateful to everyone who made this award possible."

The Price Center was founded in 1987 with generous support from the Louis and Harold Price Foundation. It oversees entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives at UCLA Anderson in the areas of curriculum, research, co-curricular activities and management development programs and plays a key role in supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystems of UCLA and the greater Los Angeles region.

UCLA Anderson School of Management is a world-renowned learning and research institution. As part of the nation's No. 1 public university, its mission is to advance management thinking and prepare transformative leaders to make positive business and societal impact. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation's most diverse and dynamic cities and the creative capital of the world, UCLA Anderson places more MBAs on the West Coast than any other business school, and its graduates also bring an innovative and inclusive West Coast sensibility to leading organizations across the U.S. and the world. Each year, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics and doctoral programs educate more than 2,000 students, while the Executive Education program trains an additional 1,800 professionals. This next generation of transformative leaders will help shape the future of both business and society.

