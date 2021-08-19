UCLA Extension Announces New Program Director of Teacher Education

Dr. Leggett, who joins UCLA Extension Sept. 1, will oversee one of the region's most respected, oldest and largest programs serving the needs of existing and aspiring educators. The UCLA Extension Education Program provides classes for new teacher credentialing, staff development programs and authorizations for existing teachers, certificates in college counseling, early education training, and many specialty needs.

"We are extremely pleased to have someone with the level of instructional expertise, leadership and depth of experience in all areas of education as Dr. Leggett to oversee our teacher education program," said Varaz Shahmirian, Interim Associate Dean of Academic and Faculty Affairs. "Dr. Leggett is a teacher at heart; having spent a lifetime encouraging and advancing the careers of other educators. More importantly, she brings to UCLA Extension the real-world experiences and innovative thinking, such as the latest techniques in hybrid teaching methods, that educators need in today's age of learning."

Dr. Leggett, who recently was a program administrator for educational programs at the University of Southern California, has a rich history at UCLA Extension having been an instructor in teacher development programs as well as having developed curriculum and supervised various Extension programs for teachers. Over her 36 years in education, Dr. Leggett has been a teacher and administrator at local school districts, taught a range of teacher education programs as well as supervised teacher credentialing programs at universities and career colleges, developed and taught distance and online learning courses for local K-12 programs, and has held key committee assignments for state and national commissions for teacher credentialing and assessments, peer review of educational research, and more. She received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and math from UCLA, a master of science in administrative services and a master of arts in education from Pepperdine University, and a doctor of education from the University of Phoenix.

Dr. Leggett's appointment occurs as UCLA Extension creates two new departments – one focused on Health Sciences and Sciences, and the other focused on Education, Humanities and Social Sciences. These changes are the result of a collaborative effort between Extension and academic leaders at the main UCLA campus to expand Extension programming and offerings in growth fields, as well as create even stronger ties to the main campus and overall UCLA academic mission. The Health Sciences and Sciences Department will focus on new program development for healthcare, public health and science and will benefit from expanded collaborations with key schools within UCLA, such as the School of Medicine, School of Public Health, Life Sciences and schools of Nursing and Dentistry. Similarly, the Education, Humanities and Social Sciences department is collaborating with UCLA's School of Education and Information Studies, and the Humanities and Social Sciences divisions. UCLA Extension is conducting a national search for academic directors to lead the two new departments.

