UCLA Health and MORE Health Announce Partnership to offer Patients Remote Second Opinions

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Health and MORE Health, a global healthcare company, announced a strategic alliance that gives patients access to the exceptional physicians and services of UCLA Health through MORE Health's Physician Collaboration Platform™.

MORE Health, through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary Academic Medical Centers and esteemed physician specialists, delivers a sophisticated version of medical second opinion for its patients, called a collaborative diagnosis (or Co-Diagnosis®). The Co-Diagnosis® service is delivered by a full-featured, intuitive and HIPAA-compliant online platform. Together, with the patient's treating physicians in their home country, our physician specialists team up to efficiently and effectively deliver a diagnosis and treatment plan for the patient. This provides the MORE Health patient with a remote second opinion, saving them time and, sometimes, putting their worries at ease.

"UCLA Health has a history of high-quality health care that produces exceptional outcomes. Our incredible faculty from the David Geffen School of Medicine enable us to treat the most complex health care needs," says Michael Burke, Executive Director of UCLA Health International Services. "We are proud to provide health care services to patients around the world. Our partnership with MORE Health will expand our existing second opinion program and allow us to serve our patients in a more flexible way, from the comfort of their home."

For more than 60 years, UCLA Health has provided the best in health care and the latest in medical technology to the people of Los Angeles and throughout the world. Its physicians are world leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of complex illnesses, and its hospitals are consistently ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. UCLA Health is at the cutting edge of biomedical research, and its doctors and scientists are pioneering work across an astounding range of disciplines, from organ transplantation and cardiac surgery to neurosurgery and cancer treatment and bringing the latest discoveries to virtually every field of medicine.

"We are pleased to partner with this comprehensive health care institute to provide the best care possible to our patients," said Hope Lewis, MORE Health's Co-Founder and CEO, "UCLA Health offers a welcoming and nurturing environment with best-in-class treatment."

Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the US. Through this partnership with UCLA Health, patients are able to access even more of the world's most preeminent doctors and specialists.

About UCLA Health

UCLA Health is among the most comprehensive and technologically advanced health care systems in the world, providing an extraordinary opportunity for the advancement of medicine and improving patient care. UCLA Health includes four hospitals on two campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA; and Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA — and more than 170 primary care and specialty clinics throughout Southern California. UCLA Health ranks #1 in Los Angeles, #2 in California and #7 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2018-19 Best Hospitals survey. More at https://www.uclahealth.org.

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. More at https://morehealth.com.

