UCLA Men's Rowing Launches Ambitious $10 Million Endowment Campaign To Secure Program's Financial Future

Alumni act boldly toward becoming the nation's leading collegiate club rowing program and have already secured $5 million in gifts and commitments.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant moment in collegiate sports history as the Friends of UCLA Rowing (FOUR) announces the public phase of a $10 million endowment campaign for the UCLA Men's Rowing program. This ambitious campaign aims to establish a sustainable financial future for the rowing team, supporting its journey toward becoming the nation's leading collegiate club rowing program by 2030.

The $10 million endowment will substantially cover the planned increase in the annual budget from $300,000 to $600,000. This budget expansion will enable strategic investments in coaching, equipment and technology, and athlete development—paving the way for future generations of rowers to benefit from the life lessons rowing distinctly teaches.

The campaign has already garnered significant early support, with more than $5 million in gifts and commitments, including a historic $2.5 million donation from alumnus Bob Newman ('68) and his wife Mary Jo. This is the largest gift in the history of UCLA Club Sports, setting a powerful example for others.

"This campaign isn't just about rowing," said Newman. "It's about continuing a legacy of excellence and leadership that UCLA Men's Rowing has fostered since 1933. It's a chance for us to give back to a program that shapes leaders."

The UCLA Men's Rowing program has consistently demonstrated excellence and ambition. The Varsity Eight's victory at the 2023 ACRA National Championship—securing UCLA's first-ever national title in rowing— and the 2024 WIRA regional championship underscore this point. The program's success is further highlighted by its participation in prestigious events like the Head of the Charles Regatta and the Henley Royal Regatta.

"Our program is surging on all dimensions. The boats are fast, the athletes are aspiring leaders, the coaches are top-tier, and the alumni are hyper-engaged," said Dominic Pardini, President of the Friends of UCLA Rowing. "We're becoming the model for a sustainable future of college athletics – independent from conference politics and 100% community supported for the love of the game."

The UCLA Men's Rowing program is distinguished by its embrace of walk-on athletes—students who often have no rowing experience but are driven by determination and rigorous training and develop high levels of athleticism in making boats go very fast. This approach challenges these athletes to compete nationally and highlights the program's culture of camaraderie and resilience, which defines the spirit of UCLA rowing.

The program, thriving under a club model, also represents a future-forward approach to collegiate sports. This model has not only enhanced accessibility, attracting a diverse group of student-athletes but has also fostered a robust community support system. Unconstrained by typical collegiate sports bureaucracies, the program adapts swiftly to the evolving landscapes of collegiate athletics, ensuring sustainability and growth even in challenging times.

As the alumni build upon this foundation of excellence, they also recognize the broader impact of the rowing program on the community. Graduating seniors leave the team as accomplished rowers and leaders prepared to make significant contributions in various fields. The endowment will ensure that these transformative experiences continue to shape character and leadership for generations to come. It will also address the uncertain times facing collegiate sports programs as universities cut athletic teams amidst cost pressures.

Support for the endowment can take various forms, including one-time gifts, appreciated assets, pledges over multiple years, and named endowments for specific purposes. Every contribution brings UCLA closer to realizing a vision of excellence and leadership in collegiate rowing.

To learn more about the campaign or to make a gift, please visit https://www.uclamensrowing.com/endowment . For direct inquiries, the UCLA Foundation's Donor Relations team can be reached at [email protected] or (310) 794-9081.

Endowment Campaign Committee The Endowment Committee includes a dream team of alumni committed to putting the program on a sustainable path for years to come. Members include:

Mark Klein, Chair, formerly SVP, Public Affairs, CommonSpirit Health

Matt Smith, recently retired Executive Director, World Rowing

Kevin Still, retired insurance executive and Olympic bronze medallist

Chris Hirth, retired technology executive, former FOUR Treasurer

Dominic Pardini, President of the Board, Friends of UCLA Rowing

Marcel Stiffey, Head Coach, UCLA Men's Rowing

Natoya Miller, Associate Director of Development, Student Affairs, UCLA

About UCLA Men's Rowing

Since its inception in 1933, following the 1932 Olympic games in Los Angeles, UCLA Men's Rowing has been a beacon of leadership and athletic prowess. Governed by the Friends of UCLA Rowing, the program continues to inspire and cultivate future leaders through rowing.

Friends of UCLA Rowing (FOUR)

FOUR is the community of alumni, friends, and family that support the UCLA Men's Rowing team, whose mission is to provide financial, organizational, and inspirational support to the program.

