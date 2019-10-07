UCLA Neurosurgery Golden Visionary Ball 2019 Honors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Neurosurgery and the Lauren B. Leichtman and Arthur E. Levine Family Foundation present the Golden Visionary Ball on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills. Cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards and entertainment at 7 p.m. In celebration of UCLA's Centennial and 50 years of Neurosurgery, the gala raises critical funds for patients who face the most complex neurological disorders. Special thanks for the support of UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine.

The celebration will recognize Lauren B. Leichtman and Arthur E. Levine of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, Elizabeth Gabler, President of 3000 Pictures, newly formed multimedia division at Sony Pictures Entertainment, renowned architect Frank Gehry, and Dr. Ronald W. Busuttil, Distinguished Professor and Executive Chairman of the UCLA Department of Surgery. Renée Bargh, (Extra), will emcee. Angel City Chorale, (America's Got Talent) will perform.

"Each year, Visionary Ball allows us to reflect on the achievements of our medical team, honor our patients and their families, and celebrate extraordinary members of the greater Los Angeles community whose remarkable accomplishments uplift us. I am thrilled to welcome these honored guests during UCLA's centennial year," said Dr. Linda Liau, Professor and Chair of the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery.

Golden Visionary Ball 2019 sponsorship opportunities, individual tickets, and digital tributes of congratulations are available. For information, visit http://neurosurgery.ucla.edu/visionary-ball or contact Rebecca at rebecca@grantevents.com or (310) 267-9447.

ABOUT UCLA NEUROSURGERY

For more than 20 consecutive years, UCLA Neurosurgery has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top neurosurgery programs in the nation and ranked No. 1 in Southern California in 2019. Led by Linda M. Liau, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., UCLA Neurosurgery offers comprehensive clinical care and leading-edge research, making UCLA a treatment destination for patients from around the world who suffer from both common and complex neurological disorders. The department's physicians and neuroscientists are committed to providing innovative therapies to diminish the devastating effects of neurological diseases, such as brain cancer, stroke, aneurysms, spine disorders, vascular malformations, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and pediatric neurological disorders.

