UCLA School of Dentistry Assistant Professor Acknowledged for His Research by Prosthodontic Organization

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alireza Moshaverinia, DDS, MS, PhD, FACP, was honored with the Distinguished Researcher Award from the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). This award recognizes outstanding contributions through original research, literature, teaching, or clinical applications. He received the honor at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP held in Miami, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2019.

"I am truly honored to receive such a prestigious award," said Dr. Moshaverinia. "This award encourages me to continue pursuing this avenue of translational research and train the next generation of prosthodontist-scientists."

Dr. Moshaverinia is a tenure track assistant professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry, Division of Advanced Prosthodontics. He directs the Laboratory for Biomaterials Innovation & Tissue Engineering (BITE) at Weintraub Center for Reconstructive Biotechnology, UCLA School of Dentistry.

The honoree lectures nationally and internationally on various topics such as dental ceramics, implant dentistry, and multidisciplinary treatment planning. He has published more than 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals on dental materials, implant dentistry, and stem cell-mediated tissue engineering, and serves as an editorial review board member for several scientific journals.

Dr. Moshaverinia is a Fellow of the ACP and a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics. He completed his advanced clinical education in prosthodontics and earned his PhD in craniofacial biology from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers

media@prosthodontics.org

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

http://GoToAPro.org

