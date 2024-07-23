UCLA, UC Berkeley Extension receive $12 million from Scott Galloway to help non-traditional students pursue careers

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extension divisions of UCLA and UC Berkeley have received a $12 million gift from professor, author and entrepreneur Scott Galloway to fund the creation of a new program that gives non-traditional students access to the skills and resources they need to launch their careers.

The gift, which will be split equally between the two universities, is one of the largest focused on University of California continuing and professional education, UCLA and UC Berkeley Extension leaders said.

Professor, author and entrepreneur Scott Galloway.

"The accessibility and affordability of UCLA and UC Berkeley changed my life," said Galloway, an alumnus of both universities. "I'm hoping this gift puts the educational resources of both universities within reach for more people and provides skills that lead to the growth of good jobs in the Main Street economy."

The new UC Excelerator program, scheduled to begin this fall, is aimed primarily at community college graduates and those with limited college experience. The program will provide students with career-focused coursework, networking opportunities and access to industry leaders, all free of cost.

"Scott Galloway's generous gift will help us continue to widen the doors of opportunity and provide our students with the tools and connections needed to thrive in today's economy," said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. "Galloway has been outspoken about the immense impact that UCLA and UC Berkeley had on his life and career, and we are extraordinarily appreciative that he is helping to extend the promise of public higher education to so many others."

Galloway received a bachelor's degree in economics from UCLA in 1987 and a master's in business administration from UC Berkeley in 1992. A member of the faculty of New York University's Stern School of Business since 2002, Galloway has started multiple companies focused on business intelligence and e-commerce, has written several New York Times bestsellers and is a host of the podcasts "Pivot" and "ProfG."

Thanks to the gift, students accepted into the program will take tuition-free classes that promote professional development and aid them in beginning a new career or advancing to the next level in their current career path. Fall 2024 UC Excelerator offerings at UCLA will focus on business and entrepreneurship. UC Berkeley's program will concentrate on data analytics, facilities management and project management.

"We are grateful to Scott Galloway for his generosity and forward thinking, using continuing education as a pathway to help students achieve their potential," said UCLA Extension Dean Eric Bullard. "This gift will impact students looking to gain the skills necessary to launch their careers."

"Berkeley's value to society needs to continually evolve to serve as wide a cross-section of people as it can," said UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons. "Scott's continuing commitment with this donation to the UC Excelerator scholarship and past gifts that support the education of first-generation American students, is emblematic of the insight he brings to his philanthropy. He provokes us. He makes us better."

SOURCE UCLA Extension