UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance Fall Season is FREE

With a focus on rebuilding financial stability for artists, CAP UCLA will present all of its programs, including performances, online this season and as a gift, all fall offerings are free. The 2020-21 Season expands opportunities of support with five new commissions, seven online stage programs, 20 performances and The Tune In Festival featuring an array of local, national and international artists and ensembles. All performances will be prerecorded with no audience.

Highlights will include:

The Tune In Festival; a convergence of Music and Poetry in the time of change , is a four-day convening of artists from across the U.S., Canada and Latin America . More than 20 artists and ensembles are coming together in cross-cultural solidarity to pay respect to the time-honored tradition of music and poetry as a source of resilience, protest and inspiration.

Chilean visual artist Constance Hockaday's Artists-in-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020 is a reimagining of FDR's "fireside chats," through the voices of legendary musicians, writers, performers and emerging artists. Fireside Chats starts this fall and runs through the presidential election.

A collaboration with the National YoungArts Foundation, The Sidewalk Sessions: L.A., will provide opportunities for L.A. residents to bring an artist to perform on their sidewalk or driveway for their family or housemates to enjoy— at a distance. The start date is postponed due to COVID-19.

A three-day celebration of Grace, a work about God's grace and the legacy of Alvin Ailey by Choreographer Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE. Grace @ 20 features a filmed presentation, discussions and at-home classes.

Robin Frohardt: The Plastic Bag Store: A Film, a puppet-led virtual tour of an absurdist retail space installation currently on lockdown in Times Square, whose objects are all produced from plastic bags.

Piano Sonata by Philip Glass, composed by an indisputably great master of contemporary classical music and performed by long-time collaborator Maki Namekawa.

CAP UCLA 2020-21 Season-at-a-Glance:

June 2 (Online): Chris Doyle Memento Vivere

(Online): Sept. 14 - Nov. 13 (Online): Constance Hockaday Artists-in-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020

(Online): Sept. 15 – Dec. 31 (Online): Meshell Ndegeocello Chapter and Verse: The Gospel of James Baldwin

– (Online): Sept. 17 – Nov 15 (Online): Forced Entertainment Table Top Shakespeare: At Home Edition

– (Online): Sept. 17 (Online): L.A. Omnibus A Conversation About Art, Activism and the Performance of Power

(Online): Oct. 8 (Online): L.A. Omnibus: In Conversation with Donna Rifkind

(Online): Oct. 27-31 (Online): The Tune In Festival

(Online): Nov. 1 (Online): The People Speak

(Online): Nov. 1 (Online): Quinteto Astor Piazzolla En3x4

(Online): Nov. 8 (Online): Perla Batalla Discoteca Batalla

(Online): Nov. 12-14 (Online): Ronald K. Brown /EVIDENCE Grace @ 20

(Online): Nov. 28 (Online): Philip Glass Piano Sonata

(Online): Dec. 5 (Online): Kid Koala Music to Draw To

(Online): Dec. 8 (Online): L.A. Omnibus: In Conversation with Lynell George

(Online): Dec 6 & 13 (Online): 600 HIGHWAYMEN A Thousand Ways Pt. 1 & 2

(Online): Jan. 16 (Online): Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

(Online): Feb. 5 (Live)/ Feb. 12 (Online): Seven Limbs by Douglas J. Cuomo featuring Nels Cline and the Aizuri Quartet

(Live)/ (Online): Feb. 6 (Live)/ Feb. 13 (Online): Ted Hearne In Your Mouth

(Live)/ (Online): Feb. 20 (Live)/ Feb. 26 (Online): Antonio Sanchez Bad Hombre

(Live)/ (Online): Feb. 27 (Live)/ Mar. 6 (Online): Israel Galván Solo

(Live)/ (Online): Mar. 4 (Live)/ Mar. 11 (Online): Gustavo Santaolalla Desandando el Camino

(Live)/ (Online): Mar. 12 (Live)/ Mar. 20 (Online): Martin Hayes Quartet

(Live)/ (Online): Mar. 13 (Live)/ Mar. 21 (Online): Anthony de Mare Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano

(Live)/ (Online): Mar. 18 (Live)/ Mar. 25 (Online): Living Music Live with Nadia Sirota

(Live)/ (Online): Mar. 19 (Live)/ Mar. 26 (Online): Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion

(Live)/ (Online): Apr. 1 (Live)/ Apr. 8 (Online): Rudresh Mahanthappa and Terri Lyne Carrington Fly Higher Charlie Parker at 100

(Live)/ (Online): Apr. 9 (Live)/ Apr. 15 (Online): DakhaBrakha

(Live)/ (Online): Apr. 16 & 17 (Live)/ Apr. 30 (Online): MK Guth Choreography for Reading Aloud

& 17 (Live)/ (Online): Apr. 24 (Online): Brooklyn Youth Chorus: S he Is Called

(Online): Apr. 29 (Live)/ May 6 (Online): Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines Everything That Rises Must Converge

(Live)/ (Online): May 1 (Live)/ May 8 (Online): John Cameron Mitchell The Origin of Love Tour

(Live)/ (Online): May 13 (Live only): David Sedaris ( Royce Hall , UCLA )

Dates TBA:

600 HIGHWAYMEN A Thousand Ways Pt. 3

L.A. Omnibus: A Musical and Poetic Conversation about Unity and Belonging with Omar Offendum

Notes on Napkins: 2020

Robin Frohardt The Plastic Bag Store: A Film

The Choreographer's Scores: 2020

**Programs, prices and performers subject to change.

The CAP UCLA 2020-21 Season Teaser is online, and more information on all upcoming programs is available at cap.ucla.edu . The season brochure is now available to view here.

ABOUT CAP UCLA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) is the public-facing research and presenting organization for the performing arts at the University of California, Los Angeles—one of the world's leading public research universities. We are housed within the UCLA School of the Arts & Architecture along with the Hammer and Fowler museums. The central pursuit of our work as an organization is to sustain the diversity of contemporary performing artists while celebrating their contributions to culture. We acknowledge, amplify and support artists through major presentations, commissions and creative development initiatives. Our programs offer audiences a direct connection to the ideas, perspectives and concerns of living artists. Through the lens of dance, theater, music, literary arts, digital media arts and collaborative disciplines, informed by diverse racial and cultural backgrounds, artists and audiences come together in our theaters and public spaces to explore new ways of seeing that expands our understanding of the world we live in now.

