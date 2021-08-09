UCLAxFilmFest Announces Official Film Selections for 2021

"The Entertainment Studies program is a true incubator for talent worldwide." Tweet this

"The annual UCLAxFilmFest is an opportunity for our local and international film community to gather and celebrate the achievements of our talented students and alumni," said Pascale Cohen-Olivar, Director of the Arts at UCLA Extension. "The Entertainment Studies program is a true incubator for talent worldwide, we nurture emerging artists and diverse voices. With many of our students going on to achieve successful professional careers in the entertainment industry, the Film Festival provides a venue to showcase and share the finest work from students and alumni."

UCLAxFilmFest awards will be presented in the categories of: Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Unique and Artistic Film, Best Film Made Under COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, Entertainment Studies Award and Audience Choice Award. Judges for the 2021 festival include UCLA Extension instructors who are award-winning filmmakers, screenwriters, directors, and Hollywood motion picture business experts.

"In a year where filmmaking faced challenges due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a joy to see the powerful work produced by an incredible talent pool of students in the Entertainment Studies program, and to share their work with a global audience," Cohen-Olivar said. "The short films also celebrate filmmaking disciplines offered at UCLA Extension – which connect artists and working professionals with instructors who are active, recognized leaders in the industry."

This year's panel discussion will focus on leveraging your short film and the film festival experience to help start a career in the film business. Entitled "Leverage Your Film Festival Experience to Launch Your Career," the session is led by renowned filmmaker, marketer, and distinguished UCLA Extension instructor Kim Adelman. The discussion is available to all attendees.

Official Film Selections for the UCLAxFilmFest 2021:

A Poem from YiQing: W ritten, Directed and Produced by Rong Yan

ritten, Directed and Produced by Rong Yan Airway: Written, Directed & Co-Produced by Jessica Redish

Written, Directed & Co-Produced by All We Know About IAN: Produced by Lance Yijin Lao ; Written, Directed and Produced by Danming Niu

Produced by ; Written, Directed and Produced by Danming Niu Ayesha: Written & Directed by Shriya Rana

Written & Directed by Bathroom Window: Directed by Julia Gil de Freitas , Written by B. Paolucci

Directed by , Written by B. Paolucci Beauty and the East: Written & Directed by Dhruv Uday Singh

Written & Directed by Champ 5: Co-Directed by Paul Gatto , David Jester , Kathleen Strouse ; Produced by Kathleen Strouse

Co-Directed by , , ; Produced by Don't Leave Me: Written, Directed and Produced by Juan P. Soto

Written, Directed and Produced by Dreamer: Written, Directed and Produced by Vergi Rodriguez; Co-Directed and Co-Produced Diana Zollicoffer

Written, Directed and Produced by Vergi Rodriguez; Co-Directed and Co-Produced Diana Zollicoffer Hello, My Sweet Boy: Written, Directed and Produced by Raphaël Dirani

Written, Directed and Produced by Raphaël Dirani Love in Times of Quarantine: Written, Directed and Produced by Maju Cancella

Written, Directed and Produced by Meeting Mavis: Written by Jared Pascoe , Directed by Jared Pascoe and Jennifer M. Taylor

Written by , Directed by and Mixology: Written & Produced by Matt Crosson , Directed & Produced by Brian A. Pollack , Produced by Sam Wickham

Written & Produced by , Directed & Produced by , Produced by No Human Being is Illegal: Directed by Samuel Villagra-Stanton

Directed by Red Watch: Produced by Cindy Wathen-Kennedy , Directed by David Kennedy , Written by and Starring Kyla Kennedy

Produced by , Directed by , Written by and Starring Kyla Kennedy Run Free: Co-Written, Directed and Produced by Brandon Ravet

Co-Written, Directed and Produced by Stranger in the Closet: Written, Directed and Produced by Robert Dill

Written, Directed and Produced by The Only Beautiful Thing: Written and Directed by Elizabeth Irwin ; Produced by Elizabeth Irwin, Rabia Sultana, and Mara Kassin

Written and Directed by ; Produced by Elizabeth Irwin, Rabia Sultana, and Mara Kassin The Outcoming: Written and Directed by Maxim Varen , Produced by Maxim Varen and Michael Sasaki

Written and Directed by , Produced by and Untwined: Written and Directed by Alexandra Fehrman

FilmFest registration is free. To get a glimpse of the selected works, to reserve tickets and for other details please visit: https://watch.eventive.org/uclaxfilmfest/play/60c28d3d9b5cd3003ea21e1f, or https://entertainment.uclaextension.edu/uclaxfilmfest/

About UCLA Extension

Founded in 1917 as the continuing education division of the University of California at Los Angeles, UCLA Extension has delivered the most advanced courses and certificates that annually enhance the careers of thousands of individuals across the United States and around the world. UCLA Extension offers online and in-person courses for professionals in the arts, business, management, engineering and digital technology, entertainment studies, public policy, health care, humanities and sciences, and many other fields. Find out more at uclaextension.edu.

SOURCE UCLA Extension

Related Links

http://uclaextension.edu

