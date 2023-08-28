UCLOUDLINK Commercializing Innovative IoT Solution Collaborated with a Leading Telecom-operator in Japan

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that the Company has started to commercialize the Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions, partnering with MAYA Net Solution Co., Ltd ("MAYA") and NTT Media Supply Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ("NTT"). Building upon a successful cooperation since 2020, the cooperation has come to fruition with the new IoT solutions powered by innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, helping to continue driving digital transformation in Japan's IoT industry.

Reliable data connectivity has become critically important with the rapid adoption of commercialized cloud applications. UCLOUDLINK's IoT solutions powered by cloud SIM technology has been commercially embedded in third-party devices to enrich the NTT's "DoRACOON" broadband service currently supporting by high-tech devices, such as Customer Premises Equipments, Wi-Fi routers, WorldPhones, among others leveraged by cloud SIM technology. This service aims to allow enterprises and individuals to obtain the high-quality data connectivity experience and also improve the connectivity reliability and network capacity.

Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, "UCLOUDLINK has always been driven by a passion to push the boundaries of technological advancements. By integrating our state-of-the-art IoT solutions with NTT's extensive expertise in telecommunications, we are not only enhancing data connectivity experience but also co-creating transformative solutions. This expanded partnership is a key step forward in our business development efforts in the Japanese market and expands our business into more applications in the IoT industry, contributing recurring value-added services revenue beyond the revenue from data connectivity services. UCLOUDLINK is dedicated to assisting mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators and business partners in improving their network coverage and data connectivity services quality and elevating their users' experience during the IoT cloud era." 

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/

