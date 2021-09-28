uCloudlink Partners with Baiyitong to Launch HyperConn(TM) Enabled Devices in China

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. ("uCloudlink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has announced new strategic partnership with Baiyitong, a leading high-end mobile Wi-Fi brand in China. Baiyitong will be authorized to use uClouldlink's patented HyperConn™ technology. The two parties have also committed to comprehensive cooperation, across technology development and marketing, including sales channels. The two parties will jointly develop and launch new HyperConn™ enabled devices in China, targeting a wide spectrum of users and industries' needs requiring better data connection, from online education to remote working, live streaming, etc.

Launched at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC Barcelona) in June 2021, uCloudlink's breakthrough HyperConn™ technology solution would allow users to enjoy fail-proof connectivity in all environments and conditions, which is the accelerator of 5G cloud era. By leveraging its patented HyperConn™ solution through its PaaS and SaaS platform, uCloudlink's products and services enable users to enjoy high-speed and reliable data connectivity services and users can select better coverage amongst available networks for their location with superior user experience.

Last year, the strategic cooperation agreement with one of the major mobile network operators (MNOs) in China demonstrated how uClouldlink's innovative technology can help improve user experience in local data connectivity market. uCloudlink's partnership with Baiyitong further demonstrates how the market responses well with great potential.

Numen is the first device to be launched as part of uCloudlink's partnership with Baiyitong, which will be launched to China market in the near future. Numen is a HyperConn™ enabled 5G mobile Wi-Fi device that provides seamless network connections, connecting users to all available networks including fixed broadband, Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G mobile networks, offering users reliable data connection. Through measuring and monitoring networks' quality, Numen will automatically switch to better network coverage and provide better data connection.

Equipped with such powerful functions, Numen can also provide users with seamless network connections for various application scenarios which require high-quality data connection, such as studio for live streamers, remote working and video conference, traveling, etc. Further, Numen is a great learning partner for students which provides better data connection and prevents external signal interference.

