UCLOUDLINK's Operating Subsidiary Recognized as National "Technologically Advanced Little Giant Enterprises"

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd., was recently listed on the fifth batch of national "Technologically Advanced Little Giant Enterprises", following its recognition as a "Technologically Advanced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ('Technologically Advanced SME')" in Shenzhen City.

The national "Technologically Advanced Little Giant Enterprises" represent the highest honor within the Technologically Advanced SME category, recognizing companies that typically specialize in niche industries, possess a high market share in respective fields, and have a strong innovative capacity. Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd. has earned this distinguished title for its pioneering work in "multi-network multi-baseband System-on-Chip intelligent optimizer" as well as its leading position in the niche field. This advancement empowers smart device chips and modules with global multi-network intelligent connectivity, addressing the reliability concerns of network access for smart hardware in application scenarios such as the Internet of Things, Internet of Vehicles, and intelligent life.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK, stated, "We believe that our operating subsidiary was recognized as national 'Technologically Advanced Little Giant Enterprises' reaffirms the recognition for our outstanding research and development capabilities, innovative capacities, and market leadership. We are excited about the prospects of expanding the application of our innovative cloud SIM technology and Hyper-connectivity solutions to enhance the competitiveness of chipset manufacturers and enable end-users' smart devices to connect to any available network anytime and anywhere. We will continue the technological innovation and industrial collaboration to enable our customers and users to experience a more convenient and intelligent life, from 'connected' to 'better connection'."

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/

