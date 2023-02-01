UCM Digital Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100

Leading digital-first healthcare provider recognized as a top innovative startup in the New York region

TROY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading digital healthcare provider, today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region.

"We're excited and honored to have made the New York Digital Health 100 list," said Keith Algozzine, founder and CEO, UCM Digital Health. "At UCM, we're passionate about delivering a seamless, digital-first experience for our patients, connecting them to both virtual and in-home care, where and when they need it most. We see this hybrid of digital and in-person care as the future of healthcare, and we are proud to be improving patient health outcomes while lowering cost and reducing strain on our healthcare system."

Now in its fourth year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list has also significantly expanded, and now includes 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative, and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth, and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

"UCM was founded with the vision that all care should begin digitally and solve the patient's problem with the least amount of friction," continued Algozzine. "Our solution is built around patients' needs, including a team of healthcare providers to care for any medical or mental health concern, technology to transform care delivery, in-home care when needed, and embedded care coordinators to provide high-touch, concierge care."

Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report. This comprehensive analysis takes an in-depth look at the data, trends, and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) is a leading healthcare provider that combines a medical practice and technology to transform care delivery for patients. Our digital front door platform and 24/7 emergency medicine treatment, triage, and navigation telehealth service is designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients, and providers. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C, and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., who continue to run the operations of the company. UCM is accredited by URAC for Telehealth Services.

www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marla Moskal

UCM Digital Health

412-719-7104

[email protected]

SOURCE United Concierge Medicine