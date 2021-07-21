UCM Digital Health Names Daniel Apstein Chief Financial Officer

TROY, N.Y., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, recently named Daniel Apstein as Chief Financial Officer. A financial executive with more than 15 years of experience in both public accounting and corporate environments, Apstein is experienced in operations and specializes in helping companies achieve rapid growth and positive outcomes.

"We are excited to have Dan as part of our leadership team at UCM," said Keith Algozzine, CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "He not only brings a strong financial background but also deep working knowledge within the healthcare space. He will be a great asset to UCM."

As CFO, Apstein will oversee all areas of Finance, as well as Human Resources, Legal and Compliance.

"UCM is an exciting opportunity for me," said Apstein. "The company has shown that its digital-first offering is a crucial solution within the telehealth space, and its future growth is promising. I look forward to working with the talented team to help further deliver this innovative solution."

Prior to joining UCM Digital Health, Apstein served as chief financial officer for ProHealth Partners, which develops custom programs to reduce risk, speed recovery and lower rates of hospital readmission by combining on-site, in-home and on-call practitioner coverage to extend the reach of doctors, hospitals, health systems, ACOs and bundled payers.

Apstein previously worked as a senior manager at CFGI, a highly specialized financial consulting firm positioned to help companies through a range of routine and complex business scenarios; corporate controller for HighRoads, a venture-backed SaaS/tech-enabled services company with a focus on health care compliance and benefit plan management; and, as the controller for MCMC, a managed care services company with a focus on innovative technology solutions for the workers' compensation, group health, auto and disability markets.

He received his MBA from Northeastern University in Boston and holds a B.S. in Biology from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end digital first healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage and navigation telehealth service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

