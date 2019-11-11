Ucommune Hosts 4th World INS Conference in Beijing, Releases Future Trends White Paper

The conference welcomed over 50 experts, scholars, industry leaders, investment institutions, entrepreneurial innovators to discuss a range of trending topics spanning from smart living solutions to innovation and business growth.

"As China's largest co-working operator, it is our responsibility to connect people and facilitate the exchange of ideas to drive innovation," said Dr Daqing Mao, Founder and Chairman of Ucommune. "Now in its fourth year, the INS World Conference brings together the most brilliant minds from across the country to create and share. Enriched with the spirit of innovation, sharing and connection, this conference looks at how future technology trends, creative ideas and cultural developments are transforming our daily life and work."

During the conference, Ucommune announced the findings of their annual "The Future of Co-inventing: Report on Future Trends in 2019" white paper, providing valuable academic insights for data analysts, economic observers and political researchers. The 96-page report includes data from 76 data sets and ten cities to examine how artificial intelligence will shape future homes, public spaces, and businesses across nine scenarios and industries: blockchain technology; 6G; connected family healthcare systems; VR applications; autonomous driving and facial recognition.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ucommune.com/en/

About Ucommune

Ucommune is China's co-working community operator. As of June 30th, 2019, Ucommune managed 200 co-working spaces in 44 cities in Greater China, Singapore and New York City. Ucommune's offline co-working space services include self-operated models of U Space co-working, U Studio and U Design for customised spaces, as well as asset-light models, U Brand and U Partner. With four years of exploration, Ucommune fosters an intelligent co-working ecosystem on a global scale, where our members can leverage our network to unleash their potential and collectively create maximum value.

SOURCE Ucommune

Related Links

https://www.ucommune.com

