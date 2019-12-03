Ucommune Unveils Three New Co-Working Spaces Using Innovative Asset-light Management Model.

"The 'Asset light' style of management is an innovative approach that allows us to rapidly expand our footprint in China," said Dr. Daqing Mao, founder and chairman of Ucommune. "With smart technology and standardized business operations, we can rapidly connect more members in communities across China, unleashing their potential and creating maximum value for society."

Using this model, owners can revitalize real estate assets by leveraging Ucommune's brand and resources to build communities and stimulate local business development. To ensure product and operational quality, Ucommune has released a 'Standardized Operations Process Manual', an extensive guidebook covering design, construction, financial management and more.

Since introducing the model, Ucommune has completed over 30 projects in Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi'an, Urumqi, Hulunbuir and other cities. Members include SMEs and international enterprises, and span a range of industries from technology and AI to design and culture. Looking ahead, Ucommune will continue harnessing the asset-light system to expand to China's major cities, overseas markets, and establish itself as a global pathfinder and partner to businesses in the coworking space.

About Ucommune

Ucommune is China's co-working community operator. As of June 30th, 2019, Ucommune managed 200 co-working spaces in 44 cities in Greater China, Singapore and New York City. Ucommune's offline co-working space services include self-operated models of U Space co-working, U Studio and U Design for customised spaces, as well as asset-light models, U Brand and U Partner. With four years of exploration, Ucommune fosters an intelligent co-working ecosystem on a global scale, where our members can leverage our network to unleash their potential and collectively create maximum value.

