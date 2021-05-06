Ucommune's Wuhan Project Achieves 86.59% Occupancy Rate in Just 5 Months via Asset-light Model

BEIJING, May 06, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that it has leveraged its asset-light model to increase the occupancy rate of its Wuhan Lingjiaohu Yihao project (the "Project") to 86.59% in just 5 months, with more than 40 companies moving into the Project's office spaces since its initial opening.

Jointly operated by Ucommune and Yuzhou Group (HKSE: 01628), the Project is located in Yuyueli, which is at the core of Hanjiang area in Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei Province and the most populous city in Central China. With 4,860m² of office space and capacity for nearly 800 professionals, the Project's premium working spaces and services have been highly attractive to those companies affected by the pandemic. Project tenants currently comprise more than 20 companies in the technology and Internet industries, including Julive, Guazi, Liutiaoyu, and Zancheng, while the remaining companies are start-ups in industries such as media, tourism, and education.

Ucommune has partnered with Yuzhou Group under its U Partner asset-light model. As part of this model, Yuzhou Group, the property owner, offers Ucommune the right to use its office spaces, while Ucommune operates and manages the office spaces under its brand. Benefitting from the Company's robust promotional capabilities and agile office space management, Yuzhou Group has enjoyed more business activity through this cooperation while its property's asset utilization rates and asset value have also increased.

The general manager of Yuzhou Group's operations in Wuhan commented, "We decided to partner with Ucommune based on its proven workspace solutions, operational efficiency, and significant brand influence. Through both parties' joint efforts, we have not only accelerated the recovery of our underlying business, but also helped to revitalize business operations in Wuhan. As more new businesses move into our office spaces, Wuhan's Yuyueli will experience a flywheel effect, leading to more new customers with higher consumption power and more new merchant services for existing businesses."

Dr. Daqing Mao, Founder of Ucommune, commented, "Our partnership with Yuzhou Group is another successful use case for our asset-light model. Moreover, the Project's healthy tenant mix further illustrates the increasing adoption of co-working spaces by companies at each stage of growth. Our ability to upgrade asset utilization rates and asset values through this model has resulted in a compelling value proposition for property owners. In 2020, for example, our asset-light model revenue and geographical coverage doubled. Looking ahead, we plan to expand this model into all 34 provinces in China by the end of 2021."

About Ucommune International Ltd.

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

