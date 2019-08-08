UConn Health first in Connecticut to use innovative technology for herniated disc repair.

FARMINGTON, CT, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - UConn Health's Comprehensive Spine Center is the first in Connecticut to perform tissue repair in herniated disc surgery using innovative technology. The AnchorKnot® Tissue Approximation Kit is a new advanced surgical tool that supports spine surgeons' current minimally invasive techniques.

Developed by Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc., this system includes precision tools that control and stabilize tissue closure. The specialized delivery system allows surgeons to approximate tissue, even when the procedure is performed in a minimally invasive fashion, through a less than 1-inch incision.

Dr. Isaac Moss, Co-Director of the Comprehensive Spine Center and Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery at UConn Health, was the first surgeon in Connecticut to perform surgery using the AnchorKnot System to augment the minimally invasive discectomy technique that he has been providing to patients for the past 8 years.

According to Dr. Moss minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) has several benefits.

"After minimally invasive spine surgery, patients have less post-operative pain, and a lower rate of many complications including infection and blood loss," says Dr. Moss. "Patients are also able to go home within 1 to 2 hours after surgery and can return to normal activities in a shorter time."

Dr. Moss adds: "Despite advances in surgical technique, research has shown a 15% recurrence after initial herniated disc surgery. Our hope is that new technologies that can provide tissue closure at the level of the trauma, such as the AnchorKnot System, may make a difference in improving procedural outcomes."

Pat Van Gelder, General Manager, Global Commercialization of Anchor Orthopedics has met with many surgeons who are aware of the current challenges. "We developed the AnchorKnot system specifically to help in herniated disc repair procedures and we are looking forward to bringing this technology to more patients in Connecticut, and throughout the US. We work with surgeons, such as Dr. Moss, who are aware of new advances and are motivated to improve patient outcomes."

About UConn Health:

UConn Health is Connecticut's only public academic medical center. Based on a 206-acre campus in Farmington, UConn Health has a three-part mission: research, teaching and patient care. Home to the UConn School of Medicine, School of Dental Medicine and UConn John Dempsey Hospital with over 4,400 employees supporting nearly 1,000 students, over 672,000 annual patient visits, and innovative scientific research contributing to the advancement of medicine. For more information about UConn Health and its Comprehensive Spine Center visit https://health.uconn.edu/spine.

About Anchor Orthopedics:

Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc., the developer of the AnchorKnot® Tissue Approximation Kit, aims to provide surgeons with novel solutions that optimize procedures in disc repair to preserve the biomechanics of the patient and improve surgical outcomes. Our mission is to work closely with surgeons on all aspects of development to create clinical solutions that serve to improve the lives of patients around the world. Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc., located in Mississauga, Canada, is a subsidiary of Baylis Medical Company Inc. For more information, visit www.anchorortho.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .



