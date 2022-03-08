UCP of Central Florida to Honor Universal Orlando and Universal Orlando Foundation at Its 2022 Annual Gala

Thanks to Universal Orlando and the Universal Orlando Foundation, UCP established a Pathway to Teacher Program which provides professional development opportunities for staff members to earn their teaching degree and continue to enrich the lives of UCP's students and their families. Since 1998, the Universal Orlando Foundation has awarded and pledged over $27 million to organizations and programs, like UCP, that take a proactive approach to community needs in the areas of education, children and families, and basic needs.

The award is named for entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Holloway. Holloway, the founder of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, was committed to serving children with special needs through service and generosity. Recipients of this award demonstrate similar support of worthwhile causes in the Orlando community.

The Annual Gala will be hosted by celebrity guests Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Rachael Harris of "Lucifer," and RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" and "Triumph." For more information, contact Tammie Cooper at 407-752-0743 or visit ucpcfl.org.

About UCP of Central Florida

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

