uCPE market to grow by USD 2,412.02 million from 2022 to 2027: The surge in digital transformation in business enterprises drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The uCPE Market is estimated to grow by USD 2,412.02 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.29%. North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the uCPE market in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, 5G, SD-WAN, and infrastructure-as-a-service will drive market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, uCPE benefits telecom service providers by minimizing operational costs and simplifying operations through remote management capabilities. Moreover, it allows customers to modify existing services or order new ones on demand. In addition, the demand for uCPE is expected to increase by enterprises, as it reduces overall capital expenditure by reducing the need to buy purpose-built, vendor-specific hardware. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global uCPE Market

Vendor Landscape

The uCPE market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The surge in digital transformation in business enterprises drives market growth. By using digital technology to streamline their business processes, enhance customer reach, reduce risks, and improve business efficiency, businesses transform their businesses. Also, to meet this kind of critical machine workload, enterprises are modernizing their data centers by offering Software Defined Solutions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of deployment of uCPE challenges the growth of the market. In spite of the cost-saving benefits of uCPE solutions, there are still significant upfront costs associated with deploying these solutions. There may be ongoing costs associated with maintaining and upgrading the uCPE solutions over time, which may include the costs for licenses of the software, ongoing maintenance fees, and hardware upgrades or replacements as necessary. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The increasing acceptance of cloud computing is an emerging uCPE market trend. The upsurge in the penetration and diffusion of the cloud phenomenon is a significant trend that affects the adoption and proliferation of uCPE solutions across verticals. This is because of its inherent cost-effectiveness and ease of management of cloud-based network virtualization solutions. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the uCPE market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The uCPE market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Access Co. Ltd., Adtran Holdings Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ekinops SA, GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Iricent Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Netfosys Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Versa Networks Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This uCPE market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (enterprise and individual), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to several factors, including the need for network agility, enhanced security, cost savings, and flexibility, the demand for uCPE is increasing in enterprises. Furthermore, the need to improve the network's adaptability is one of the primary reasons why businesses are increasingly demanding UCPE. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

uCPE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,412.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Access Co. Ltd., Adtran Holdings Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ekinops SA, GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Iricent Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Netfosys Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Versa Networks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

