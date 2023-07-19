UCSD Hematologist, Dr. Annette Von Drygalski and Karen Nussbaumer, Founder of the CURE, Center for Ultrasound Research and Education, Introduce "The New Physical Exam with Ultrasound" Initiative, Revolutionizing Rapid Diagnosis

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Annette Von Drygalski, renowned Hematologist at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), and Karen Nussbaumer, the visionary Founder of the Center for Ultrasound Research and Education, proudly announce the launch of "The New Physical Exam with Ultrasound" initiative. This groundbreaking program, powered by the "Nussbaumer Method," will enable healthcare providers to diagnose up to 70 medical conditions in a matter of seconds through mastery-level, Point-of-Care (POCUS) Ultrasound training, which should translate into improved patient outcomes.

For the first time, health care providers outside of UCSD, are invited to attend the UCSD Training on November 6-7 or December 6-7, 2023.

The "Nussbaumer Method," developed by Karen Nussbaumer, has elevated ultrasound training, allowing practitioners to learn full-body ultrasound in just two days, even without prior ultrasound experience. Dr. Annette Von Drygalski, inspired by Karen's expertise, named the method after her participation in the vascular mastery ultrasound training. This program aims to seamlessly integrate ultrasound into physical exams.

Participants in the program, like Dr. Erin Roberts, Chief Resident at UCSD Internal Medicine, have experienced a shift in their approach to physical exams. "It's the new and improved physical exam. So much of a doctor's work is done behind a computer. This initiative provides an opportunity to step away from the screen, engage, and spend quality time with patients," explains Dr. Roberts.

The program also allows health care providers to contribute to research efforts. As Dr. Von Drygalski affirms, "Participation in this training is not only an exceptional educational opportunity but also a chance to actively contribute to research, aimed at improving patient outcomes through the integration of ultrasound into physical exams." The program strives to advance the understanding and implementation of ultrasound into daily medical practice.

Join us at UCSD for this comprehensive two-day training, where we will shape the future of medical diagnosis through the "The New Physical Exam with Ultrasound" initiative. Together, we can expedite diagnoses and transform the way health care providers approach physical exams.

For media inquiries or more information about the initiative and the training program, please contact Merideth Gilmor, at [email protected]. For registration for the CME-accredited UCSD ultrasound class, contact Marlene Zepeda at [email protected]

