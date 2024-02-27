UCSF Rosenman Institute Awards 2023 ADAPT to Innovative Healthcare Startups Neura Health and ThriveLink

Groundbreaking Telehealth and AI Healthcare Solutions Receive Recognition and Funding in Prestigious Healthcare Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute announces Neura Health and ThriveLink as the recipients of the 2023 UCSF Rosenman ADAPT program (ADAPT) awards. This marks a significant achievement in healthcare innovation, accelerating the development of telehealth and AI-driven healthcare solutions that address healthcare delivery and equity.

ADAPT, an initiative in collaboration with Blue Shield of California and Evernorth Health Services, accelerates the development and adoption of healthcare innovation by matching early-stage companies with industry leaders.

Neura Health and ThriveLink will each receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding and have the unique opportunity to collaborate with ADAPT program partners. They will also join a community of key investors, payors, providers, and employers.

Neura Health's innovative tele-neurology clinic improves access and quality of care. Neura offers video appointments with board-certified neurologists, 24/7 online chat with the care team, a proprietary symptom tracker and more. Neurology is a top five spend category for plans and self-insured employers; Neura improves outcomes while lowering costs.

ThriveLink (formerly Nutrible) addresses the nurse and social worker shortage by deploying voice-activated AI enrollment agents into environments like health plans, health systems, and schools. By removing reading and access barriers for more than 50 million families, ThriveLink's platform enables families to enroll into essential programs for food, housing, medication discounts, and health coverage.

Christine Winoto, Executive Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute, underscores the impact of the ADAPT program: "This initiative is not just an award; it's a catalyst bringing together agile healthcare startups and established companies. Together, they accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies, ultimately elevating patient care standards."

ADAPT program partners also expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to fostering innovation and addressing healthcare challenges.

"At Blue Shield, we are committed to driving significant systems innovation through creative efforts and collaborations with startups," said Michael Ellis, Vice President of Corporate Development at Blue Shield of California. "We look forward to working with startups to create lasting change in our communities. Neura Health solves a real problem with access and we're excited about the partnership."

Glen Stettin, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Evernorth Health Services, states, "We are excited to work with ThriveLink, an innovative start-up that is connecting children and families with nutrition and social resources to meaningfully reduce health disparities."

ADAPT has already showcased its significant impact on healthcare startups. Previous awardees, such as Laguna Health, Oshi Health, and Visana Health, have leveraged the program to advance their clinical trials, secure venture funding, and reach hundreds of millions of patients across the United States.

