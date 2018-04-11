UCT Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date

The conference call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5179 (international). No passcode is required. An audio replay of the conference call will be made available approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 7 days. The call-in numbers for the replay are 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the confirmation code 10119334.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will remain available until the following quarter.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

