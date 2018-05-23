UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference

Mr. Scholhamer will also be presenting at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2:10 pm ET at The Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company's website at http://www.uct.com shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

(250) 307-9030

rhonda@streetsmartir.com

