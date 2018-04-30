HAYWARD, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, today announced Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer and Sheri Brumm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Jefferies Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 11:00 am PT at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.
An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company's website at http://www.uct.com shortly after the presentation.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
(250) 307-9030
rhonda@streetsmartir.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uct-to-present-at-the-jefferies-technology-conference-300638651.html
SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Share this article