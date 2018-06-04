UCT to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, today announced that Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 8:35 am ET at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company's website at http://www.uct.com shortly after the presentation.