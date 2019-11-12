UCW and TLG Canada Sign Partnership with Beifang Education Group

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University Canada West (UCW) and The Language Gallery (TLG) Canada have signed a three-party partnership agreement with Beifang Education Group, the largest private higher education group in China.

The five-year agreement will allow students from Beifang International Education Group's bachelor's degrees to be eligible for UCW's MBA program. The admission would be subject to the programs' specific criteria, including knowledge of the English language.

TLG Canada will then offer its University Pathway Program (UPP) to students in need of further assistance with this specific requirement.

The UPP is a pre-sessional program designed for international students who are planning to study for a degree at a university or college and need to meet the language requirements of their conditional offer.

By incorporating this program, the partnership will ensure Beifang students have all the resources required to access higher education in Canada.

Beifang International Education Group has over 200,000 students in 22 universities in China, plus two in the US. The network also includes business schools and colleges teaching a variety of subjects, from engineering to arts, science and technology.

Brock Dykeman, President at University Canada West, said: "We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Beifang, which is a well-established education provider in China and beyond.

"This partnership is a decisive step forward in the international development of our institution. Working together, we hope to open the doors of higher education in Canada to a greater number of international students."

The agreement was signed by Brock Dykeman and Cyndi McLeod, CEO of GUS Canada, on behalf of TLG Canada.

Ms Miao Yang, CEO of the North America company for the Chinese education group, represented Beifang at the ceremonial moment.

Cyndi McLeod, who represented The Language Gallery Canada, said: "TLG Canada has been providing great support to UCW's students to ensure they possess the best English skills to study in Canada. Its participation in this partnership will now help Beifang students to make the most of this opportunity."

The partnership will officially start in Autumn 2020, when UCW and TLG Canada will welcome the first cohort of students from Beifang International Education Group.

For more information visit: https://ucanwest.ca/ & www.thelanguagegallerycanada.com

About University Canada West (UCW)

University Canada West (UCW) is a contemporary independent university located in the heart of a vibrant downtown Vancouver. Established in 2004, UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. UCW's MBA and the BCOM are ACBSP-accredited.

About The Language Gallery Canada (TLGC)

The Language Gallery Canada (TLGC) is a language school part of Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher-educational institutions.

In addition to two Canadian branches, in Toronto and in Vancouver, the school has a number satellite locations worldwide, conveniently located in the centre of the cities. TLGC delivers high quality courses, programs and packages offering international students the up-most language immersion experience that will lead the participant into whatever their future endeavours may be.

