Udacity and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Powerful Talent Transformation Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the online learning and talent transformation platform powering the careers of the future, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Udacity's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's robust instructor-led online training programs available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's contracts NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), E&I Cooperative Services, OMNIA Partners, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), which are Federal, State, and Local contracts Carahsoft holds that accelerate procurement for government agencies.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bolster employee upskilling in the Public Sector in order to catapult our nation into the future," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "By investing in the development of critical technology skills such as programming, data science, AI, and cybersecurity, we aim to equip these employees to become even more agile and resilient in supporting our nation's most important initiatives."

Through public and private partnerships, Udacity offers Nanodegree program scholarships for Government employees around the globe to educate workforces at scale on skills in core and emerging technologies. The Nanodegree programs consist of a combination of lessons and hands-on projects designed by industry-leading instructors to assist students in applying the skills learned in a professional setting. Users can expect to gain skills in programming, application development, digital marketing, and data science. Upskilling Government users is a growth opportunity to strengthen a nation's technological economy and competitive advantage.

"The addition of Udacity to our Training Technology Group allows us to provide Government users with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience to excel in technology-enabled roles. This is more important than ever with an increasing remote work footprint," said Tiffany Goddard, Director at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with Udacity and our resellers to equip the workforce with the resources necessary to better support mission-critical programs."

Udacity's Nanodegree programs and learning solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and through the company's reseller partners. For more information, contact the Udacity team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or [email protected].

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

SOURCE Udacity

Related Links

http://www.udacity.com

