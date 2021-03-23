Udacity Launches School of Cybersecurity to Ready the Next Generation of Digital Defenders, Addressing a Widening Skills Gap

The global information security membership association (ISC)² estimates close to half a million additional cybersecurity professionals are needed in the United States alone. Udacity's School of Cybersecurity will help to close this talent gap with four Nanodegree programs including Introduction to Cybersecurity, Security Engineer, Security Analyst, and Ethical Hacker. Previously considered a grey area, ethical hacking is increasingly being embraced in the business world as organizations upskill their workforce and encourage employees to identify security vulnerabilities.

"Over the last decade, constant public vulnerability disclosures and the growth of bug bounty programs have demonstrated the incredible need for collaboration with ethical hackers, which can only be accomplished by broadening the applicant pool to better reflect the communities where malicious hacking occurs," said Dr. Christine Izuakor, founder of on-demand cybersecurity service platform Cyber Pop-up and a Udacity School of Cybersecurity instructor. "There's no question diversity makes businesses better, and the cybersecurity field isn't exempt from that. We can collectively make the industry stronger by examining barriers to entry and re-examining how we perceive the ideal cybersecurity candidate."

By offering its programs globally, Udacity is able to help increase the diversity of the cybersecurity workforce so that it can better reflect the diverse backgrounds and different viewpoints held by hackers, be they benevolent or malicious, around the world. An (ISC)² study of diversity in the cybersecurity workforce revealed that while minority representation in the field sits at 26%, most hold non-managerial positions.

"As COVID-19 pushed more organizations to embrace remote work and digital work streams, vulnerability to breaches has grown materially, which in turn increased the demand for hiring hard-to-find cybersecurity professionals," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Udacity. "The hands-on curriculum Udacity offers is critical in building job ready skills in the red-hot field of cybersecurity which has seen a 94% increase in job postings* in the past 5 years and has an average annual salary of $135,000**."

Additional classes that will become part of the School's future curriculum include Enterprise Security, Security Architect, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and Cybersecurity for Business Leaders. For more information about the School of Cybersecurity, please visit here .

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online learning platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

Media Contact

Jim Squires for Udacity

[email protected]

*According to The State of Cybersecurity Hiring , Burning Glass Technologies, June 2019

**According to Gartner " How CIOs in Midsize Enterprises Can Best Fill Staffing and Skills Gaps in Security ," May 2019

SOURCE Udacity