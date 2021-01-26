Udacity Names Jennifer Dearman To Head Global Customer Success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Dearman as its Senior Vice President of Global Success and Operations. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in leading customer success and engagement teams, Dearman's efforts will further accelerate Udacity's growth in the enterprise marketplace.

"We're only successful if our customers are successful, and our enterprise growth has, in no small part, been driven by our amazing customer success team. They're responsible for ensuring our clients achieve significant business outcomes from their engagements with Udacity, and they absolutely excel in these efforts," said Gabe Dalporto, Udacity CEO. "Jennifer is an expert at designing and scaling customer success organizations and tackling the unique challenges during periods of massive change and rapid growth, making her a perfect fit for Udacity. As both a thought leader and innovator in this space, we look forward to Jennifer building upon this strong foundation to help us maintain our high level of customer satisfaction as we expand our reach to new customers."

Udacity reported 260% recurring revenue growth in H1 2020 attributable to the diversification of its customer base, and in November announced $75 million in financing to accelerate this growth, ensuring it can meet the demand for emerging technology skills from new customers in business and government.

"Udacity is committed to delivering training that equips its customers with proven job-ready skills and best practices needed to take advantage of the latest technologies," said Jennifer Dearman, SVP of Global Customer Success and Operations. "This is a mission I am passionate about and I'm looking forward to helping Udacity's customers progress along their digital transformation journeys."

Udacity is a global, online learning platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of Nanodegree® programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

