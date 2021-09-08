Udacity Partners With Workforce Development Board Of Central Ohio To Upskill Central Ohio Job Seekers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the online learning and talent transformation platform powering the careers of the future, today launched Digital Career Transformation: Columbus , an upskilling program for Central Ohio job seekers, in partnership with the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio (WDBCO) and OhioMeansJobs–Columbus Franklin County (OMJCFC) to help people pursue digital economy employment opportunities.

"Udacity's Nanodegree programs are helping us offer what central Ohio job seekers need now more than ever - training and experience using in-demand skills that they can develop more quickly than traditional certification programs," said Lisa Patt-McDaniel the President & CEO of the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio. "After a successful pilot run earlier this year, we're excited to partner with Udacity to offer shorter term, flexible programs to central Ohio job seekers so they grow their careers in the digital economy."

"Thanks to this partnership with WDBCO, virtually anyone of any background can learn the skills they need to seize life-changing career opportunities in high-paying tech jobs. All for free." said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "And just as importantly, employers in the Columbus area can finally fill their hardest to hire, most in-demand roles."

DCT: Columbus will feature two phases. In phase one, which runs through October 5, 2021, up to 2,000 learners will be able to participate in a 6-week self-paced "foundational" version of the Nanodegree program they hope to pursue—Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, or UX Design. Up to 100 learners who complete phase one would be eligible to continue into phase two, a 3-month structured program that pairs the Nanodegree's self-paced curriculum with weekly instructor-led group sessions to complete real-world projects alongside 25-30 learners. Phase two will run from November 2 – February 8, 2022.

In tandem, Udacity is offering career services for learners to receive job search, networking, and mentorship support every step of the way. According to a 2020 survey of Udacity's 128,000 Nanodegree program graduates, 73% who signed up with the intention of advancing their career reported a positive career outcome and 50% percent of graduates reported receiving a 33% median increase in pay. What's more, 7 in 10 Udacity students reported receiving job-ready tech skills.

Phase one of the program is free to all participants until program capacity is reached. The deadline to apply for the fall program is September 28, 2021. More information on DCT: Columbus is available here .

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

About Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio

The Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio is a nonprofit organization serving as the Strategy and Policy Board for Ohio Workforce Area 11, Columbus and Franklin County. The Board assists in-demand sector employers with developing a talent pipeline and jobseekers with acquiring the skills and credentials for in-demand careers. To learn more visit www.wdbco.org .

