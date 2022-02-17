UDACITY RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN IDC MARKETSCAPE: U.S. IT TRAINING 2021 VENDOR ASSESSMENT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the digital talent transformation platform, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training 2021 Vendor Assessment, doc #US47541121, December 2021). This research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that are most significant to IT education buyers and how specific training firms perform against those characteristics. After analyzing IT training firms with portfolios that are appropriate to organizations considering significant transformation initiatives, Udacity was named a Leader due to its wide breadth of offerings, technology expertise, and its overall impact on lives, businesses, and nations.

"Enterprises are struggling to find top-notch digital talent, and without digital talent there can be no digital transformation. The stark reality is that Enterprises that refuse to invest in digital talent transformation risk catastrophic failure," states Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Udacity.

The IDC MarketScape's key observations of Udacity's strongest attributes include:

Helping clients customize content or paths

Having a strong refresh and update process for its content

Offering a range of pricing and packaging approaches

Producing authoritative content

Students appreciating its self-paced learning option

A significant component of this evaluation is the inclusion of IT education buyers' perception of both the key characteristics and capabilities of these training providers. As highlighted in the report, additional company strengths that were drawn directly from clients include:

Its partnerships with technology vendors

The easy approach to purchasing

The quality of presentation and delivery

The variety in lengths of courses

"It is clear that enterprises are in critical need of better, more consistent, and more valuable talent transformation solutions such as Udacity," stated Cushing Anderson, Vice President, IT Education and Certification research. "Its successful partnerships with technology companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel and other industry experts, in addition to its overall quality of presentation and delivery is why Udacity has been recognized as a Leader this year."

In addition, Udacity is sponsoring the IDC CIO Summit that takes place from February 22 - 24, 2022, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Udacity will have a booth at the in-person event, and Udacity's Regional Vice President Samir Akel will have a speaking session, entitled "Breakthrough Innovation Demands Radical Talent Transformation."

For more information and to download the IDC MarketScape excerpt, please visit: https://www.udacity.com/report/idc-marketscape-it-training-assessment

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation in digital technologies. Udacity's global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity has more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.

SOURCE Udacity