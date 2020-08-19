Udacity To Provide 1,000 Scholarships To America's Black Community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity, the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, today launched its Pledge to Equality Scholarship Program , which will award 1,000 Nanodegree® program scholarships to members of the Black community in order to create a more diverse talent pipeline for in-demand skills like machine learning, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analysis, and more.

As part of this program, the top five graduates will be eligible to participate in Udacity's 2021 Internship program that is currently under development. Additionally, top-performing recipients will receive Udacity's career services support, which includes career counseling and interview guidance, free for one year. Udacity is also happy to partner with corporations to provide scholarship opportunities to deserving individuals.

"At Udacity, we strive to do more than pay lip service to the ideals of equality and justice. With this scholarship, and hopefully having the grads in internship positions, our goal is to make an impact and ensure that we are improving representation in tech — starting with our own company," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "This scholarship program is only one part of our larger pledge to provide individuals the training and skills they need for secure futures, and we're ready to help in any way we can."

Scholarship applications open today, August 19, at udacity.com/scholarships/pledge-to-equality , and will close on September 17, 2020. Recipients will learn of their acceptance and begin the program on October 6, 2020. The program will then end in spring 2021.

Scholarship eligibility will be open to adults in the U.S. over the age of 18 with a passion for technology. Scholarship recipients must be U.S citizens, be able to commit 10-15 hours per week to the program, participate in the student community, and have access to a laptop or computer.

As part of its larger goal to train one million workers by 2025, Udacity has launched several other scholarship programs this year in partnership with leading technology employers like Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, and Alteryx. Furthermore, Udacity has already awarded 7,000 challenge scholarships and 1,175 Nanodegree scholarships, with an ultimate goal of 20,000 this year, to those who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Udacity has also partnered with the Egyptian government to upskill the country's emerging workforce. To find out more about the scholarship programs the company offers, please visit Udacity's website here .

