Udacity, UiPath Launch Robotic Process Automation Developer Nanodegree® Program to Future-Proof Careers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPA INSIDERS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, today launched its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Developer Nanodegree program in conjunction with UiPath , the leading enterprise robotic process automation software company. Taught by industry-leading RPA experts, the Udacity RPA Developer Nanodegree program is designed to provide learners with the practical experience and resources needed to understand and facilitate RPA, which occurs when basic tasks commonly performed by humans are automated through software or hardware systems that function across a variety of applications.

The Nanodegree launch is part of the Udacity and UiPath RPA Insiders Virtual Conference: A Look Inside the Future of Technology , taking place today in front of an online audience of developers and engineers. Topics being addressed include "RPA Trends: What's Real and What's Hype?" and "How COVID-19 Has Accelerated the Need for RPA." Guy Kirkwood , Chief Evangelist, UiPath, and JP Gownder , VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester, are presenting as keynote speakers. During the conference, UiPath and Udacity will give away 50 RPA Developer Nanodegree programs to attendees.

"RPA is the next big opportunity that companies want to seize, and there's a need for RPA developers who possess the skills to drive that opportunity forward," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Udacity. "RPA is an extraordinary technology that is architected to reduce the burden of repetitive, simple tasks on employees, freeing up their time to focus on more substantive projects. Through our RPA Developer Nanodegree program, we're empowering developers and engineers to strengthen their career paths and helping employers focus their teams to put their effort where it really matters."

According to Grand View Research , the global RPA market is expected to reach almost $26 billion by 2027, opening the door for both businesses and professionals to capitalize on its benefits. Learners who enroll in the RPA Developer Nanodegree program will develop the knowledge and professional-level skills needed to develop and deploy business process automation, and will engage in hands-on learning with projects tailored to real-world scenarios that complement instructor-led sessions, including code reviews and scraping structured data.

"AI and automation will create millions of new jobs in the near future," said Alok Shrivastava, UiPath Vice President of Learning Alliances. "We built UiPath on the promise to democratize RPA and train a global community of practitioners. Partnering with Udacity to develop the RPA Developer Nanodegree program furthers our commitment to empowering people with the in-demand automation skills to succeed in newly emerging careers and remain competitive in their current roles."

For more information about the RPA Developer Nanodegree program, please visit udacity.com .

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online learning platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America.

