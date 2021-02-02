Udacity Welcomes Dana Bennett As Chief People Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, today announced that Dana Bennett will join the company as its Chief People Officer. Leveraging 20 years of experience in developing product and people strategies at companies such as Mozilla and Apple, Bennett's efforts will ensure that Udacity's employees and work culture keep up with its continued growth.

"Our incredibly talented team is essential to everything we do at Udacity -- every student we train, every enterprise we transform, and every workforce we empower. As we've experienced tremendous growth over the past year, it's critical that we continue to invest in our culture, as well as in the engagement and growth of our people," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "I'm thrilled that Dana has joined us in our journey. She has a proven track record of recruiting, developing and retaining top talent, and will be a force for innovation within Udacity. She is also passionate about building a diverse and inclusive workforce which is core to our culture."

Udacity has welcomed several new team members over the last year as it accelerated its business into new areas including CFO Seamus Hennessy, CMO Kenny Kim, SVP of Global Enterprise Sales Blake Tablak and SVP of Global Customer Success and Operations Jennifer Dearman. Bennett will become the latest member to join Udacity's executive leadership team and report to Dalporto.

"Udacity's mission has been to enable individuals with the skills and best practices needed to succeed in the next step of their career, and it's shown," said Dana Bennett, Chief People Officer. "I'm looking forward to starting my next step as well, and hope to provide the team at Udacity with new programs and internal initiatives to further promote their professional and personal growth."

Udacity is a global, online learning platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of Nanodegree® programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

