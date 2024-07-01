UDC Announces Appointment of Allan Weinstein to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization (DSO), announced the appointment of Allan Weinstein to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024. "We are excited to welcome Allan Weinstein to the UDC Board," said Amit Chokshi, President of UDC. "Allan's deep experience in private equity, with a specific emphasis on building and scaling middle market companies, will be invaluable to UDC as we grow and pursue our mission to serve dental patients."

Mr. Weinstein is the Managing Partner of Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline"), a Stamford, CT based middle market private equity firm. Prior to co-founding Gainline in 2015, he was a Managing Partner of CAI Private Equity ("CAI"), which he joined in 2012. While at CAI, Allan served on the firm's Investment Committee and was a partner in CAI's management company. Before joining CAI, Allan was a Managing Director at Lincolnshire Management, Inc. There, he served for nearly 18 years and had significant responsibility for successful investments in numerous sectors, including business services, specialty manufacturing, financial technology, transportation, logistics and reverse logistics, direct marketing and consumer products. Among other responsibilities at Lincolnshire, he served as interim Chief Financial Officer of a portfolio company and led a transaction that in 2007 won Private Equity Deal of the Year from the Los Angeles Venture Association. Allan began his career with Fleet Bank, where he completed a management and credit training program. He serves and has served as a director or officer of numerous companies, including Galaxy Universal, Core Health and Fitness, Source Advisors, CSAT Solutions, Prince Sports, Bankruptcy Management Solutions and Shred-Tech Corporation. He also previously served on the Board of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. He received a B.A. in History and Economics from Vassar College.

About UDC

UDC is a rapidly growing DSO exclusively partnering with growth-oriented, entrepreneurial dentists producing $2MM to $5MM in annual collections from a single location. The Company adheres to a Private Practice at Scale philosophy, seeking out practices with a blend of fee for service and payor revenue streams with the goal of maximizing patient outcomes under a practice environment that preserves clinical autonomy. UDC supports dentists with accounting and financial reporting, payroll, recruiting, technology, compliance, growth strategies, advanced data and analytics, and procurement. Visit us at www.udc.dental.

