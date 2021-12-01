Udego Finance Launches New Token on the Binance Smart Chain with the Potential to Create an Ecosystem of Financial Applications

ZURICH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udego Finance, an open-source, permissionless, and transparent financial service ecosystem launches new cryptocurrency Udego today on the Binance Smart Chain. Udego Finance is an Automated Market Marker (AMM) built on top of blockchain networks. It has the potential to create entirely new financial markets, products, and services.

Holders can easily buy and sell Udego on the decentralized exchange (DEX) and swap other tokens for Udego using its swap and liquidity pools. Udego Finance offers unique benefits revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space:

Decentralized Application (DApp)

Users will maintain full control over their assets and interact with the ecosystem through peer-to-peer (P2P), decentralized applications (dapps).

Smart Contract

Udego Finance does not rely on institutions such as banks to act as intermediaries and courts to provide arbitration. Instead, it provides digital agreements that intermediate the exchange of cryptocurrencies (or any other digital asset) between two parties.



Using smart contracts and distributed systems, deploying a financial application or product becomes much less complex and secure.

Transparency

Udego Finance has a distributed ledger containing information about all the activities that have taken place on a blockchain network is shared by everyone.

Safe & Secure

The platform is audited by respected industry professionals like CertiK who are experts in seeking out and understanding security vulnerabilities.



The code specifies the resolution of every possible dispute, and the users always maintain control over their funds. This reduces the costs associated with providing and using these products and allows for a more frictionless financial system.

"Udego finance is going to reinvent the decentralized exchange without hassle and heavy fees for international transactions," said Udego Finance creators. "We have a vision and perfect roadmap that we are on course for success with."

Udego tokens will be for sale until supplies last and the token price is $0.01. To learn more and purchase Udego tokens, visit https://www.udego.finance/#.

About Udego Finance

Udego Finance is an Automated Market Marker and financial system built for the internet age on the Binance Smart Chain. It acts as an alternative to a system that's opaque, tightly controlled, and held together by decades-old infrastructure and processes. To learn more, visit https://www.udego.finance/# or on reddit.

SOURCE Udego Finance