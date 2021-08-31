UDig expands practice to help clients monetize their data

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UDig, the Virginia-based IT consulting firm, helps companies efficiently use their existing data to make better decisions. By hiring Reid Colson, former Markel chief data & analytics officer and head of innovation, UDig is further enhancing their client support.

"Many companies struggle to fully capitalize on their data," says Andy Frank, UDig founder and chief executive officer. "With Reid on our team, we are excited to help clients seize opportunities, from creating a single version of the truth to driving value via predictive analytics and machine learning."

Colson brings two decades of experience transforming data into business value. In addition to his recent role at Markel, Colson held roles at Capital One leading data analytics, business intelligence, data governance, and data engineering. He is particularly passionate about collaborating to deliver results that improve business outcomes. At UDig, he will help clients unleash their data's potential.

"The right data, strategy, and infrastructure can enhance everything from customer acquisition and retention to employee performance and satisfaction," says Colson. "I see analytics as a treasure hunt: Data always has hidden value if you know how to find and unlock it."

As UDig's data practice grows, Colson will also focus on helping middle market companies leverage information to improve the bottom line. His ultimate goal is to give companies clear, tailored strategies to monetize their data — backed by a team of engineers who can bring those plans to life.

About UDig

UDig is a technology consulting firm with locations in Richmond, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. Our team supports businesses throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic markets. We believe in the power of innovation and know that solutions are only as powerful as the people who craft, curate, and use them. Visit us at udig.com.

SOURCE UDig LLC

Related Links

www.udig.com

