UDig Expands to Nashville: Technology Consulting Firm Opens Tennessee Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UDig, a firm with nearly 20 years' experience in delivering tailored technical solutions to clients through software engineering, data enablement, and data science, has opened an office in Franklin. Andy Frank, its Founder & CEO, has hired Meg Chamblee and Matt Dean to lead the charge in building the Tennessee branch.

"We have a long-standing client in the area, so we've been interested in expanding into the Nashville market for quite some time," Frank said. "Meg and Matt both embody UDig's core beliefs of co-creating solutions and delivering shared outcomes. They share our focus on growing meaningful relationships and delivering exemplary work, and they are the perfect leaders to build our Tennessee presence."

Chamblee and Dean each boast over fifteen years in IT, over ten of those together. They have been in Nashville for the last six years, where together they successfully helped build an IT Consulting operation from the ground up while serving as Directors for a multi-billion-dollar international IT company.

Chamblee will oversee the strategic direction of the Nashville office and its operations. She is the President of Women in Technology of Tennessee (WiTT), co-founder of the Emerging Leaders in Technology (ELITE) Program at the Greater Nashville Technology Council, and serves on the Board of Directors for Williamson, Inc. and the Greater Nashville Technology Council. Dean, who holds a BS in Computer Science and has more than a dozen years of experience building and leading IT services delivery teams across a variety of industries and technologies, will oversee all consultants and delivery in the Tennessee market through a focus on culture, delivery management, and thought leadership.

UDig intends to leverage Chamblee and Dean's experience in growing its Nashville client base rapidly but deliberately. They expect to hire 25 people by 2022. "We'll continue to be thoughtful with our client relationships. What's most important to us is to continue to deliver top notch work. Quality outcomes will remain our north star as we scale," Chamblee said.

In addition to being known in Central and Northern Virginia for its focus on delivery, UDig has a reputation as a top employer with a culture centered on authenticity, work/life balance, and fun. Twice it has been voted onto the Best Places to Work in Virginia and has been recognized for its generosity in the community. It has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list four times. Chamblee and Dean plan to create their own identity for the Nashville office while maintaining the same values and culture the company boasts today, including a focus on supporting women in technology.

UDig's office is located at 3401 Mallory Lane, Suite 200, in Franklin.

About UDig

UDig is a technology consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. We deliver tailored solutions to businesses through our expertise in Data Enablement, Software Engineering and Data Science. Learn more at https://www.udig.com/.

