UDig Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UDig was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia. Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group created the annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The final rankings were announced at a virtual event on January 29, 2021.

"UDig is a great place to work because of our talented, driven team. Our employees enjoy their work and feel their impact on our organization," said UDig EVP of Virginia Gordon Kelly. "The most important thing to us is building a team of skilled employees that are empowered to make a difference for our clients."

UDig ensures every team member is a stakeholder in building the future of our organization and creating a positive, people-first culture.

About the Survey:

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;

- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.

About UDig:

UDig is a technology consulting company focused on enabling your business with modern solutions. Business is a journey. And the roadmap to success is never a straight line. Through creative solutions and problem solving, our team enables yours to plan, build, and transform on your path from good to great. Then we leave you better.

UDig was named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia in 2016 and 2017 and ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016. UDig is headquartered in Richmond, VA, with offices in Nashville, TN and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.udig.com.

